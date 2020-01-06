A total of 921 people used the SoberRide service of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) on New Year’s Eve, the fourth highest total for the holiday since the service was inaugurated.
“For its hours of operation this New Year’s, this level of ridership translates into SoberRide removing a potential drunk driver from greater Washington’s roadways every 23 seconds,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s president.
The effort, conducted in conjunction with Lyft, was in operation from Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 4 a.m., and the number of those using the service has pushed the total to more than 80,000 since 1991.
During the entire holiday period (Dec. 20 to Jan. 1), a total of 1,121 free safe rides were provided to local residents age 21 and older who otherwise may have attempted to drive home after drinking.
The ride-home service also is offered on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, July 4th and Halloween. For 2019, the total usage was 4,549.
For information, see the Website at www.wrap.org.
