News of transportation and transit across the region:
NEW SERVICE PROPOSED FOR ‘VIRGINIA BREEZE’: The new year will bring new service from Virginia Breeze, the state government’s two-year-old intercity bus service.
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has announced plans for a pair of new routes for the coming year, including:
• Service between Danville and Washington’s Union Station, a 250-mile route that will travel along U.S. Route 29 and Interstate 66, including potential stops in Lynchburg and Charlottesville and at Washington Dulles International Airport.
• Service between Martinsville and Richmond, a 190-mile journey that will have potential bus stops in Danville, South Boston, Hampden-Sydney and Farmville.
(Exact routing and stop locations are still in development, as is the timetable.)
“Virginians have shown immense support for the Virginia Breeze, with ridership increasing year over year” said Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “Our goal is to ensure that all Virginians, regardless of where they live, have access to safe, affordable and reliable transportation.”
The existing Virginia Breeze route connects Blacksburg to Union Station in D.C., with stops in the New River Valley, Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. First launched in December 2017, it served 20,686 riders in 2018.
Virginia Breeze buses include roomy seating, a restroom, baggage storage, free wi-fi and in-seat power outlets. Fares range from $15 to $50.
For information on the service, see the Website at https://virginiabreeze.org/.
VRE OKs LOBBYING CONTRACT: How much does it cost a regional transportation provider to lobby state officials in Richmond? Almost $300,000 over five years, according to a new contract approved by the leadership of Virginia Railway Express.
The public-transit system’s operating board has adopted a contract with Commonwealth Strategy Group LLC of Richmond for government-relations services in Richmond.
Hiring a lobbying firm would be more “expedient and effective” than having VRE staff do the job themselves, the agency said in its contract, which could total $289,300 over five years if options and contingencies are included.
The contract kicks in with the start of 2020.
VRE runs trains on two lines, one from Union Station to Broad Run and the second from Union Station to Spotsylvania. The two lines each stop in L’Enfant Plaza, Crystal City and Alexandria before splitting.
More than 20,000 people ride the system each weekday.
The train service is overseen and funded by two other bodies: the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.
REAGAN NATIONAL ANNOUNCES DINING, RETAIL OPTIONS IN EXPANSION: The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has announced the inaugural food, beverage and retail selections for new airport buildings under construction and slated to open in 2021.
More than 14,000 square feet of new options will be added when new security checkpoints and a 14-gate concourse open to the public.
The six food and beverage concessions include Elevation Burger, Founding Farmers, Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, Peet’s Coffee, P.F. Chang’s and Timber Pizza.
In addition, W.H. Smith USA Retail will operate travel-essentials shops under the brands Capitol File and WH Smith Café, plus a souvenir retailer. The new concourse will also feature a second airport location for InMotion Entertainment, which offers technology items.
The concessionaires were chosen following a competitive-bidding process.
“We think customers will ultimately enjoy the airport’s expanded variety of locally well-known brands alongside nationally recognized names,” said Jerome Davis, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the authority, which operates Reagan National and Washington Dulles International airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.