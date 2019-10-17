News of transportation and transit across the region:
MORE CLOSURES SLATED AS PROJECT ROLLS FORWARD: First, the good news: The project to rehabilitate Arlington Memorial Bridge has reached the halfway point.
But you knew it was coming, and here is the bad news: The start of next construction phase is expected to require a total bridge closure to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists from Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 4 at 5 a.m.
During the closure, workers will prepare the southside of the bridge to accommodate future traffic, according to the National Park Service. When the bridge reopens, drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists will use the newly rehabilitated southside.
After the temporary closure ends, the lane configuration will be the same as it is now:
• One lane will be open eastbound into the District of Columbia.
• One lane will be open westbound into Virginia.
• One lane will be reversible, depending on time of day and traffic flow.
The schedule for lane shifts will also stay the same. Weekdays, the reversible lane will run eastbound (into D.C.) from 4 a.m. to noon and westbound (toward Virginia) from noon through the overnight hours until 4 a.m. On Saturdays, Sundays and federal-government holidays, two lanes will always run eastbound and one lane will always run westbound.
(The bridge’s 10-ton load restriction is in effect for the duration of the project.)
The total rehabilitation of Arlington Memorial Bridge began in fall 2018 and is on schedule to end in early 2021. So far, workers have replaced the concrete structures that support the southside of the bridge; placed new steel beams on the southside of the bridge; cleaned, repaired and reinstalled the bridge’s historic granite balustrade.
Memorial Bridge opened in 1932 to serve not only vehicular and pedestrian traffic, but as a symbolic reunification of the nation in the decades following the Civil War. The bridge symbolically connects the Lincoln Memorial with Arlington House, the home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
For more information on the project, see the Website at www.go.nps.gov/MemorialBridge.
CLOSURE OF VADEN BRIDGE IS ON THE HORIZON: The Vaden Drive bridge over Interstate 66 near the Vienna Metro station is scheduled to close for approximately 10 months beginning on or about Oct. 18 to accommodate construction of a new bridge as part of the I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes project.
A new Vaden Drive bridge is needed to accommodate the future, wider Interstate 66, and will provide dedicated Express Lanes access ramps to and from the west.
The closure is expected to cut in half – from 24 months to 12 months – the time needed to demolish the existing bridge and construct a new one, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“This shortened schedule will help reduce construction impacts on adjacent communities and roadway users,” VDOT officials said.
During the closure, drivers will be detoured to Nutley Street to access I-66 east or west or reach points on the other side of the interstate. Existing access to the Vienna Metro parking garages to the north and south of I-66 will remain open to traffic, as will the ramp from I-66 west to Country Creek Road.
WORKSHOP TO FOCUS ON CHESTERBROOK ROAD SIDEWALK: A workshop on the proposed sidewalk project along Chesterbrook Road from Chesterford Way to Maddux Lane in McLean will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Chesterbrook Elementary School.
The project will provide a new 5-foot wide sidewalk, curb and gutter along the south side of Chesterbrook Road, along with utility-infrastructure improvements.
The forum is sponsored by Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) and the Virginia Department of Transportation. For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/transportation/projects/chesterbrook-road-sidewalk.
VDOT OPEN HOUSE TO FOCUS ON INCIDENT-MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL, EQUIPMENT: The Virginia Department of Transportation will join with local governments and regional agencies at the third annual Incident Management Open House, to be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VDOT’s Northern Virginia District Office, 4975 Alliance Drive in Fairfax.
Local residents will have the chance to explore vehicles and talk to personnel who are involved in first-responder work.
More than 70 vehicles from jurisdictions across the regions will be on hand. The event also will include K-9 demonstrations, trapped-patient extrications, dealing with live electrical wires and more.
There also will be food trucks and special activities for youth.
For information, see the Website at www.vdotopenhouse.eventbrite.com.
