DULLES UP, REAGAN NATIONAL DOWN IN 2018 PASSENGER RANKING: Washington Dulles International Airport gained one position and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport lost two from a year before in the 2018 ranking of busiest airports in the nation.
The Federal Aviation Administration on July 18 reported its preliminary data for calendar year 2018. With 11.63 million enplanements, Dulles ranked 25th nationally, up from 26th in 2017, and with 11.37 million, Reagan National ranked 26th, down from 24th.
Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport ranked 22nd nationally (no change), with 13.37 million enplanements.
The annual report covers the 568 airports nationally with commercial service in 2018, all the way down to Ambler Airport in Ambler, Alaska, which reported 2,501 passengers for the year.
Topping the list were a familiar five: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta (51.87 million enplanements for the year); Los Angeles International Airport (42.63 million); Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (39.87 million) and Denver International Airport (31.36 million).
Of the nation’s 30 largest airports, only four saw year-over-year passenger declines: Minneapolis-St. Paul, Reagan National, Chicago Midway and Honolulu.
Across the Washington area, all three airports have seen growth over the past two decades. In calendar year 2000, BWI had reported 9.68 million enplanements and was 25th highest nationally; Dulles had 9.64 million and ranked 26th; and Reagan National had 7.52 million and was 31st.
Full data for the current year and previous years can be found at https://bit.ly/2GBaimz.
DULLES, REAGAN NATIONAL EACH SEE HIGHER PASSENGER COUNTS: Year-over-year passenger counts at both Washington Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport rose in May, according to new data, as the dominant carriers at each facility offered, and filled, more seats than in 2018.
Both airports saw counts of approximately 2.2 million departing and arriving passengers for the month, according to figures reported July 8 by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. For Dulles, that was an increase of 6.4 percent, for Reagan National 3.5 percent – with the 4.5 million passengers at the two airports representing a 4.9-percent increase from May 2018.
At Washington Dulles, dominant United Airlines saw an increase in enplanements of nearly 12 percent due to 395 more scheduled flights and 53,000 more available seats than in May 2018. Delta also posted an increase in enplanements at Dulles (to 110,088), as did a number of international carriers, but Alaska, Frontier, Southwest and American all showed declines for various reasons.
At Reagan National, enplanements on dominant carrier American Airlines grew nearly 6 percent to 552,187, due to larger planes being used on a number of routes. Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and Air Canada all posted year-over-year increases, while United saw a decline in its passenger totals at Reagan National.
For the first five months of the year, passenger totals are up 4.5 percent at Dulles, 1.9 percent at Reagan National and 3.2 percent overall.
At Washington Dulles for May, domestic cargo was up 5.4 percent while international cargo declined by 13.5 percent for an overall drop of 6.9 percent to 23,700 metric tons for the month.
For full data, see the Website at www.mwaa.com.
PUBLIC COMMENT TO BE SOUGHT ON ‘COMMUTER CHOICE’ OPTIONS: The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) will be seeking community input on projects proposed for funding through the I-395/95 Commuter Choice Program.
Local jurisdictions and transit agencies have proposed projects totaling for nearly $31 million in funding; the public-feedback period will be one way NVTC will judge proposals for prospective funding.
Revenue for the initiative will come from the tolling that is being expanded north along Interstates 395 and 95 in the fall. The Commuter Choice program is being jointly sponsored by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.
The public-comment period will be open from Aug. 4 to Sept. 6. Comments can be submitted on a Web form at www.novatransit.org/fy20comments; sent by e-mail to comment@commuterchoice.org; or left via voicemail at (703) 239-4719.
Several public hearings are expected to be held in coming months.
For information on the initiative, see the Website at www.novatransit.org.
I-395 EXPRESS LANES PROJECT WINS INTERNATIONAL HONOR: The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) will award Transurban North America the 2019 Toll Excellence Award for Administration and Finance for innovative financing of the Interstate 395 Northern Virginia Express Lanes project.
Transurban North America showed excellence in securing innovative finance mechanisms to fund the development of an eight-mile extension of its dynamically tolled network, the organization said in announcing its selection. The 395 Express Lanes will open in the fall.
“Transurban North America’s work on the 395 Express Lanes in Northern Virginia is helping to deliver a 63-mile, high-tech managed-lanes network to tackle regional congestion, spur billions of dollars of economic activity and encourage integrated multimodal solutions to keep the region moving,” said Patrick Jones, executive director and CEO of IBTTA.
The project works to “leverage the best of the private and public sectors – including creative problem-solving and best practices in financing,” Jones said.
The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association is the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve tolling. Founded in 1932, IBTTA has members in 23 countries on six continents.
Its 2019 awards will be presented at the organization’s annual meeting, to be held in September in Nova Scotia, Canada.
