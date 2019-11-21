News of transportation and transit across Northern Virginia:
BUS PROJECT FOR ROUTE 7 CORRIDOR CONTINUES MOVING AHEAD: The proposal to bring a 21st-century experience to public transit along the Route 7 corridor from Tysons to Alexandria could cost upwards of a half-billion dollars, according to new engineering data presented to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
Planners aim to bring bus-rapid transit, or BRT, to the corridor around the year 2030, running from the Spring Hill Metro station east through West Falls Church, West Falls Church, Seven Corners and Skyline (mostly along Route 7) before jogging southwest and terminating at Mark Center in Alexandria. The entire project length is about 10.5 miles.
In addition to serving four Metro stations (Spring Hill, Greensboro, East Falls Church and East Falls Church), the project also would include development of specialized transit stops for buses along the route and, as much as possible, use dedicated lanes along the roadway.
The proposal has been in the planning stage for the past five years. The current expected cost, based on 2030 dollars and attempting to factor in labor costs and contingencies a decade out, was presented in a range from $448 million to $507 million.
Fairfax Supervisor Penny Gross (D-Mason), whose district would be among those to benefit from the project, said much of the detail remains to be fleshed out.
“It’s very much still in the paper stages,” she told the Sun Gazette. “There’s not construction or engineering stages yet.”
IBERIA TO SERVE DULLES STARTING NEXT SPRING: Spain’s flag carrier, Iberia Airlines, has announced plans to serve Washington Dulles International Airport from Madrid-Barajas Airport with four-day-a-week service beginning next May and an expanded five-day-a-week offering starting two months later.
Service will be on Airbus A330 aircraft, carrying up to 288 passengers in a two-class configuration.
“Iberia is the 14th European carrier to join the Dulles International family, continuing the airport’s legacy of offering unparalleled connectivity from the National Capital Region to Europe and beyond,” said Yil Surehan, vice president of airline-business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Dulles and Ronald Reagan Washington National airports.
Several airlines have announced new service to Dulles over the past year; Iberia joins 35 other air carriers offering more than 70 daily flights to 57 nonstop international destinations.
According to the preliminary schedule, Iberia Flight 6131 will depart Madrid at 2:55 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving at Dulles at 6:55 p.m. The return Flight 6132 would depart Dulles at 10:30 p.m., arriving in Madrid at 10:15 a.m. the following morning. (For ticketing and more information, see the Website at www.iberia.com.)
Iberia is part of the Oneworld airline alliance, which in the U.S. includes American Airlines. Washington will be its eighth North American destination; the carrier currently provides service to New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, San Juan, and Mexico City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.