New airport lounge coming to Reagan National in 2022

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has inked an agreement with American Express to construct and open a Centurion Lounge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The 11,500-square-foot facility is expected to open by the end of 2022, following the completion of the airport expansion/renovation effort dubbed “Project Journey.”
Located post-security near Terminal B, access will be exclusively for American Express Platinum Card, Centurion and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card members.
The Centurion Lounge – the 16th worldwide – will join other airline lounges at Reagan National, including two American Airlines Admirals Clubs, a Delta Sky Club and a United Airlines United Club.
