A new carrier will vie with a long-established brand in offering service between Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Iceland starting in the spring.
PLAY has announced plans to serve BWI starting in April, and has placed tickets on sale.
“Travelers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations, and recent data show that nearly two-thirds of Americans are planning their next vacations with international destinations in mind,” said Birgir Jonsson, CEO of the new airline.
From Iceland, travelers will be able to connect on to European destinations.
U.S. regulatory approval to operate the flights has been received, airline officials say. Service will provided with Airbus’s A320neo and A321neo aircraft. In May, Icelandair plans to restart service to BWI with seasonal service. Icelandair has been a longtime carrier at the airport.
