The pain at Northern Virginia’s two airports was shared equally in August, with passenger totals at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport each down just under 80 percent from a year before.
A total of about 900,000 passengers went through the terminals at the two airports during the month, according to figures reported Oct. 22 by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Dulles reported slightly more passengers than National for the month, but the combined passenger total among the two facilities was down 78.9 percent – declining 79 percent at Dulles and 78.5 percent at Reagan National.
At Reagan National, dominant carrier American saw passenger counts down 78.2 percent for the month, with Southwest down 73.3 percent, Alaska down 61.7 percent, United down 82.6 percent, JetBlue down 92.2 percent and Delta down 79.3 percent. The very limited international service (to Canada) offered from Reagan National was down 97.2 percent.
At Dulles, dominant carrier United saw a 71.7-percent drop in domestic passengers and a 91.6-percent fall-off in international travelers. Delta saw a 70.4-percent decline, American posted an 81.5-percent drop, Southwest reported a 60.2-percent dip and Alaska suffered from an 82.3-percent decline, all in domestic flights.
On the international front, Air France, Lufthansa and Air China continued their service shutdowns to Dulles in August, while passenger counts were down 87.9 percent at British Airways, 82.3 percent at Korean Air, 67.2 percent at Ethiopian and 51.4 percent at Turkish.
For the first eight months of the calendar year, Reagan National’s passenger count of 5.9 million was down 63 percent from the same period in 2019, while Washington Dulles’s total of 5.76 million was down 65 percent.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
