There was improvement – actually, significant improvement – from April, but passenger counts at the Washington region’s three airports in June remained just a tiny fraction of what they would have been in normal times.
A total of just under 600,000 passengers traveled through the three facilities during the month, according to new data. And while that is up from the 255,000 who traveled in April, it is just 8.7 percent of the nearly 6.9 million passengers traveling in May 2019.
Year-over-year passenger counts were down 94 percent at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, 92 percent Washington Dulles International Airport and 88 percent at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for the month, according to figures reported July 15 by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
(April’s year-over-year declines had been 97 percent at Reagan National, 95 percent at Dulles and 96 percent at BWI.)
The dominant carriers at each of the airports recorded declines largely in line with the overall drops:
• At Reagan National, American Airlines’ passenger count was down 93.4 percent in May.
• At Dulles, United Airlines saw its passenger total drop 90.3 percent.
• At BWI, the passenger count of Southwest Airlines was down 85 percent.
(Figures for American and United include their affiliated regional carriers. Southwest has no regional subsidiaries or contract carriers.)
At Dulles, where international travel traditionally accounts for about one-third of the passenger count, a number of carriers (Lufthansa, Air France and Korean Air) had no flights in May, while others saw significant declines from regular service. United’s international service from Dulles totaled just 3 percent of that in May 2019.
For the first five months of 2020 – which include April and May, the most COVID-impacted periods – year-over-year passenger counts stood at just over half what they had been during the same period in 2019: 52.3 percent at Reagan National and 51.2 percent at Dulles.
Cargo traffic was down at Dulles but up at BWI for the month.
