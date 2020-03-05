The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has awarded a 10-year lease to operate a passenger lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport to TAV America Operation Services, which operates more than 80 such lounges at 41 airports across the globe.
The lounge, which will be located within the main terminal just beyond security screening at the base of what previously had been the Federal Aviation Administration control tower, will offer unique and wide-ranging amenities that make it possible for travelers to recharge while they’re traveling through the airport, airport officials said.
TAV America is partnering with McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. to renovate approximately 9,100 square feet of space, which will carry the Capital One name, and then market it to the traveling public.
“With the addition of the Dulles lounge project, and lounges we’ve recently opened at New York and Florida airports, this is just the beginning of our growth in the Washington metropolitan area and in select markets throughout the United States,” said Guclu Batkin, CEO of TAV Operations Services.
Under terms of the contract, the TAV/Capital One consortium will spend nearly $10 million renovating the space, then provide the airports authority with 33 percent of gross revenue and a cumulative $22.9 million in annual guarantee payments.
