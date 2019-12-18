The new year will bring new service from Virginia Breeze, the state government’s two-year-old intercity bus service.
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has announced plans for a pair of new routes for the coming year, including:
• Service between Danville and Washington’s Union Station, a 250-mile route that will travel along U.S. Route 29 and Interstate 66, including potential stops in Lynchburg and Charlottesville and at Washington Dulles International Airport.
• Service between Martinsville and Richmond, a 190-mile journey that will have potential bus stops in Danville, South Boston, Hampden Sydney and Farmville.
(Exact routing and stop locations are still in development, as is the timetable.)
“Virginians have shown immense support for the Virginia Breeze, with ridership increasing year over year” said Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “Our goal is to ensure that all Virginians, regardless of where they live, have access to safe, affordable and reliable transportation.”
The existing Virginia Breeze route connects Blacksburg to Union Station in D.C., with stops in the New River Valley, Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. First launched in December 2017, it served 20,686 riders in 2018.
Virginia Breeze buses include roomy seating, a restroom, baggage storage, free wi-fi and in-seat power outlets. Fares range from $15 to $50.
For information on the service, see the Website at https://virginiabreeze.org/.
