The second phase of the Silver Line Metrorail project, from Reston to Ashburn in Loudoun County, is expected to be ready for turnover to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority by Labor Day weekend, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced last week.
Airports Authority project managers base their expectation for substantial completion of Phase 2 on “careful analysis of the latest data, the pace of testing by contractors and meetings with project partners and WMATA,” officials said March 3.
“Substantial completion” means the project is ready to be turned over to WMATA for further testing, training and operational demonstrations, which would then lead to Metro setting a date for the start of passenger service.
“We understand the concerns caused by construction delays, and we thank our project partners and contractors for their commitment as we work together to deliver a safe, reliable and durable rail line to serve the traveling public,” Charles Stark, senior vice president of the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project, said in a statement.
The Airports Authority is managing construction of the 23-mile Silver Line extension of Metro. The first phase, running through McLean and Tysons to Reston, was completed in 2014. The second phase takes the line further west to a station close to the Washington Dulles International Airport terminal and points in Loudoun County, totaling six new stations and a rail-maintenance-facility.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
