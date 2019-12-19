Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $3.7 billion public-private agreement Thursday to build a new passenger-only Long Bridge that would separate Amtrak, Virginia Railway Express and CSX freight trains that currently share a busy crossing over the Potomac River.
The deal is expected to vastly increase the number of trains VRE will be able to offer commuters, including the addition of weekend service.
In a press conference amid ongoing National Landing construction in Crystal City, Northam said the new bridge would be state-owned and that, all told, the project would create 225 new miles of Virginia-owned track. CSX would retain control of the right-of-way on the existing Long Bridge span.
A statement from Northam’s office said the parties planned to complete the formal agreement in the second half of 2020. Phase II of the project, including the new Long Bridge and additional tracks in Alexandria and Woodbridge (as well as a Franconia-Springfield bypass) is expected to be completed by 2030.
“No longer will you sit on an Amtrak or VRE train stopped somewhere between Fredericksburg and D.C., waiting for a freight train to go by,” Northam said. “We can move freight and move it faster. We can get more people using passenger rail off our roads.”
Northam compared the investment to widening Interstate 95 between Washington, D.C., and Fredericksburg, estimating that would cost $12.5 billion and still leave drivers stuck in rush hour delays. “We can’t pave our way out of congestion,” Northam said.
Instead, the governor estimated the project would get 5 million cars and 1 million trucks off of I-95 every year. When the project is complete, Northam said the number of Amtrak trains running in Virginia would double and the carrier would be able to provide nearly hourly service between Richmond and D.C.
Arlington County Board Member Katie Cristol, who serves as chair of the VRE board, said the agreement would allow VRE to significantly expand evening and weekend service, citing a hypothetical Manassas Park resident who could attend weeknight job training at Amazon’s planned headquarters in Arlington, or a Spotsylvania family that could take a weekend trip to the National Air and Space Museum without sitting in rush hour traffic.
“This vision is truly within reach.” she said.
Specifics on the financial agreement between Virginia and CSX were not announced, though Northam confirmed that some of the state’s share would come from bonds backed by future toll revenues from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s I-66 Inside the Beltway project.
Business leaders with the Greater Washington Partnership called the announcement one of the biggest achievements for passenger rail in the United States since Amtrak was created.
The move will be a game-changer for the region’s transportation system, according to a joint statement from the partnership’s co-chairs on regional mobility issues, Thomas F. Farrell II, chairman, president and CEO of Dominion Energy; Kenneth Samet, president and CEO of MedStar Health; and Mark A. Weinberger, former global chairman and CEO of EY.
“We can leverage this investment to radically improve the reliability and performance of our transportation network for all our residents and ensure the Capital Region from Baltimore to Richmond continues to be globally competitive,” they noted.
