OmniRide Express buses are operating on the Emergency Service Plan on Thursday due to a work stoppage by bus drivers.
According to an OmniRide news release, bus operators are unhappy with the current service contractor, First Transit Inc., over issues including vacation time and bonus payments.
First Transit’s contract with OmniRide expires Oct. 31. A new service contractor, Keolis Transit Services, will take over OmniRide’s operations beginning Nov. 1.
When the Emergency Service Plan is in effect, Express buses operate only to and from nearby Metro stations. Fares on Express buses are free Thursday morning.
Other OmniRide buses are operating limited service due to a lack of operators so passengers should expect delays. Fares on OmniRide Local and Metro Express buses have been free since the spring to help reduce exposure to COVID-19.
OmniRide is not directly involved in disputes between its contractor and their employees, but has encouraged First Transit management — at both the local and corporate level — to address the operators’ concerns and make additional resources available to them.
