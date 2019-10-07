A collision involving two out-of-service trains overnight in the are of the Farragut West station will cause delays Monday, reports WMATA.
The trains were heading in the same direction on the same track around 12:54 a.m. between Farragut West and the Foggy Bottom station. There were no passengers aboard either train, according to a news release.
Both train operators were treated for injuries, they were not considered life-threatening.
There was no reported damage to tunnel infrastructure. An assessment of railcar damage is pending.
Metro has launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the incident, including analysis of event recorders and inspections of railcar and signal systems. In addition, Metro notified the Metropolitan Washington Safety Commission and the National Transportation Safety Board as required.
Customers on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines are advised that delays—and potentially single tracking—are likely during the morning rush hour. Customers may wish to consider alternate travel modes to avoid delays.
