Overturned tractor trailer causing major delays on I-95 North in Fredericksburg

Traffic on Interstate 95 is delayed Tuesday morning after an overturned tractor-trailer near Fredericksburg.
Only one lane northbound was getting by the wreck at mile marker 131 as of 7:10 a.m.
Traffic was backed up about five miles and was also causing delays on Plank Road.
See the latest info at 511Virginia.org.
