Major, if temporary, changes are coming to the parking lots at several Metro stations along the Orange Line starting March 15.
The surface lot at the East Falls Church station will be closed in its entirety, and parking spaces will be reduced by 50 percent at the West Falls Church station, for the next seven to nine months, as a contractor stages heavy equipment in preparation for platform improvements slated to take place over the summer.
A total of 1,100 spaces will remain available in the parking garage at the West Falls Church station, but those spaces are expected to fill early on weekdays.
At the Vienna Metro station, parking spaces will be reduced by 10 percent, but 4,200 spaces will remain available. The Dunn Loring Metro station will see no reduction in parking availability, with 1,964 spaces available.
Over the summer, platforms will be rebuilt at the four stations. For information on the initiative, and the impact on parking, see the Website at www.wmata.com/platforms.
