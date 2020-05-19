Year-over-year passenger counts at the Washington region’s airports were cut by more than half in March as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted air travel nationally and worldwide.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority reported passenger counts at its two airports were down 54.7% for the month, with Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport seeing a drop of 56.5% to 912,055 and Washington Dulles International Airport posting a decline of 52.7% to 928,709.
At Reagan National, dominant carrier American Airlines saw a 55.5% dip in passenger activity, with most other major carriers recording declines ranging from 47% to 61%.
At Dulles, domestic travel was down 51%, with dominant carrier United posting a 50.5% dip and most other carriers seeing similar declines. (Delta, the second largest carrier at Dulles in terms of domestic passengers, recorded a slightly smaller dropoff.)
On the international front at Dulles, passenger activity was down 57% from March 2019, with United down 62% and European carriers down between 55 and 59%. Air China, serving an area of the world that took the first major hit from COVID-19, saw an 87% decline in traffic for the month.
For the first quarter of 2020, the 4.4 million passengers traveling through Reagan National represented a decline of 18% from the January-February-March time frame of 2019, while the 4.2 million using Dulles represented a decline of 17.5%.
At Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, operated by the Maryland state government, the passenger count in March was down 53% from a year before to 1.05 million, with dominant carrier Southwest posting a 53% dip and other major carriers seeing passenger totals decline between 40 and 71%.
