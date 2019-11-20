Passenger counts at both of Northern Virginia’s main airports increased on a year-over-year basis in September, with both facilities poised to potentially see higher passenger totals in 2019 than they did in 2018.
Total passenger enplanements at Washington Dulles International Airport totaled 1 million, up 1.5 percent from a year before, while enplanements at Ronald Reagan Washngton National Airport totaled 950,000, up 6.4 percent from a year ago, according to data reported by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
The increase at Dulles was due to a 5.3-percent increase in passengers traveling via dominant United Airlines. (The growth might have been higher, but United’s scheduled growth plans are slowing due to issues regarding grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft.)
At Dulles, Delta and Alaska also saw higher passenger totals, while American and Southwest had fewer passengers, as did British Airways and Air France. (JetBlue has exited Dulles.)
At Reagan National, the passenger total was boosted by a 10.6-percent increase at dominant American Airlines, due to increased service and use of larger aircraft.
At Reagan National, passenger totals also increased for Southwest, Delta and Frontier; were relatively flat for Air Canada and JetBlue; and were lower for United and Alaska.
For the first nine months of the year, the passenger count at Dulles is running about 3.4 percent higher than for the same period in 2018, while the year-to-date passenger count at Reagan National is up 1.3 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.