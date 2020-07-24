A long-sought proposal to connect Crystal City via pedestrian bridge to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport took a jump forward as the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority agreed to kick in $18 million for the project.
“This will bring us closer to both the design and construction of this bridge,” said County Board member Katie Cristol, calling it “really critical” both as a transportation option and for economic vitality in the Crystal City area.
While being just a half-mile from the airport, Crystal Drive has no convenient pathway for pedestrians or bicyclists to safely connect to it. Once the project is completed – expected in 2025 or 2026 – it will make Crystal City “just a few steps away from DCA,” said Cristol, referring to the airport’s aviation code.
The bridge will take pedestrian traffic above the George Washington Memorial Parkway and will connect to Crystal Drive at 20th Street South, roughly two blocks from the Crystal City Metro station.
As part of its efforts to woo Amazon to the local area, the state government earlier had committed $9.5 million to the project, whose estimated total cost is $36 million.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.