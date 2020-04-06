The Dulles Toll Road has removed personnel from its tollbooths effective April 6, but will still require payment of tolls.
For the time being, only electronic and exact-change coin payments ($3.25 at the main toll plaza, $1.50 at each exit ramp) will be accepted. Motorists without E-ZPass, other electronic forms of payment or exact change will receive bills through the mail.
All lanes and toll booths on the Dulles Toll Road are equipped with electronic-tolling features. Any lane can be used with a valid E-ZPass account or other form of electronic payment.
Motorists passing through the cash lanes without exact change will be sent a payment notice by mail. While they will be labeled violations, the administrative fees will be waived. If toll-lane cameras identify a license plate associated with an E-ZPass account, that account will be charged for the transaction.
