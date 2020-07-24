The proposed $50 million new Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station in Crystal City has taken an additional step forward, with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority agreeing to kick in a requested $15.8 million to get the project done.
The new, two-track station will be located east of Crystal Drive between 18th and 20th streets South, a quarter-mile south of the existing, one-track station. VRE officials are seeking to construct a new station/platform area to allow for longer trains to accommodate growth.
Using trackage owned by CSX, VRE runs commuter service from points west and south into Alexandria, Arlington and the District of Columbia weekday mornings, then back out in the afternoon. The transit agency hopes to ultimately additional service on weekdays, and expand to weekend service.
VRE’s operations board had requested the $15.8 million in funding as part of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority’s Fiscal 2020-25 Six-Year Plan, which was approved earlier this month. The plan funded 21 of 41 projects submitted, providing $539 million of the $1.14 billion requested by localities and regional agencies.
