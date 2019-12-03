Early-morning wrecks were causing delays Tuesday morning on Interstate 66, including a bear struck near the Manassas rest area.
At 4:41 a.m. Virginia State Police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer fire at the 18 mile-marker in Fauquier County, said Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The tractor-trailer was found parked on the westbound shoulder and fully engulfed upon arrival. No one was injured in the fire. All westbound lanes remained closed at 5:45 a.m.
A bear was struck in the eastbound lanes early in the morning. No lanes were closed at 5:45 a.m., but delays remained.
