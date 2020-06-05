Update: At 8:15, the Express Lanes were partially open. Full reopening was expected shortly. Main lanes were not blocked at the time, but drivers were warned to expect residual delays in the area.

Demonstrators were impacting traffic Friday evening on Interstate 95.

As of 7:24 p.m., the group had moved to the Express Lanes.

Earlier, the group was in the northbound lanes at Dumfries Road, leading Prince William police to block traffic. The main lanes later reopened.