Work on the new toll lanes on Interstate 66 will require brief midday traffic stops for up to 15 minutes in both directions throughout August, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be stopped between Sudley Road and U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville for small charge blasting operations between 11 a.m. and noon.
Crews are blasting to break up rock along the outside shoulders of I-66 between University Boulevard and Prince William Parkway, where highway widening will occur for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, according to a news release.
Residents and drivers in the area may hear loud noises and should expect travel delays.
Prior to the blasting each day, police will pace traffic in this area to a slow roll to stop traffic. Additionally, the ramps from Prince William Parkway to I-66 West and from Route 29 in Gainesville to I-66 East will be blocked.
Traffic will also be stopped on University Boulevard in both directions, and on northbound Prince William Parkway at I-66.
The Transform 66 project will add two express lanes in each direction along a 22.5-mile stretch from Interstate 495 to near University Boulevard in Gainesville.
