Intersection work completed at Vint Hill and Kettle Run roads

Prince William County transportation officials expect work recently completed at the intersection at Kettle Run and Vint Hill roads will make the area safer for those who travel near Patriot High School and T. Clay Wood Elementary School.
Richard Windish, the county's construction manager for the project, said better signal timing at Kettle Run and Vint Hill roads as well as better signal timing at Sudley Manor Drive and Vint Hill Road, along with improved left turn lanes at each intersection, helps with traffic movement, according to a news release.
"What we did here was we widened the Kettle Run intersection as well as Vint Hill Road and Sudley Manor to help improve the flow of traffic through this area,” Windish said. “We also improved the timing of the lights to allow better traffic flow.”
Some major work was also required to improve visibility at the intersection, Windish said.
"To improve sight distance, the whole intersection at Vint Hill Road and Kettle Run was raised about three to four feet to improve sight distance from all angles, which improves safety and access for the traveling public," he said.
The project also included sidewalks and shared-use paths, which will make it safer for those walking in that area. The project, which kicked off in September 2018, was finished on time and under budget.
Gainesville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson said the improvements to Vint Hill Road between Sudley Manor Drive and Garry Glen Drive have been "a game changer."
"I've already heard reports of parents who drive their kids to school that have talked about … getting some of their morning life back,” Lawson said. “It certainly has been a great improvement for our student drivers."
For information about other transportation and mobility projects happening in the county, visit pwcgov.org/transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.