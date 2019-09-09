The southbound lanes of U.S. Route 1 were closed through the morning Monday due to a busted water main that has damaged the road, according to Prince William County police.
As of 1:15 p.m., there was one lane open in both directions just south of the Joplin Road intersection.
UPDATE FOR ROUTE 1 ROAD CLOSURE - EASTERN PWC: Route 1 is closed at Joplin Road due to the watermain break. Officers are on the scene, redirecting traffic to I-95. Drive safely. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/zMw9th6AAS— Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) September 9, 2019
