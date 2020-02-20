A state budget proposal in the General Assembly would put $2 million toward a study on extending Metro’s Blue Line from the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station to Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County.

The study would also examine other transportation options, including bus rapid transit along Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 1.

The proposal would look at metro stops in Lorton, Potomac Mills and Marine Corps Base Quantico.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation would be tasked with conducting the study and presenting the findings to state lawmakers.

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, is the chief patron of the proposal in the Senate and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, is the chief patron of the proposal in the House.

Surovell’s district includes part of Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties, while Guzman’s district includes southern areas of Prince William and eastern Fauquier counties.

Guzman told InsideNoVa ahead of her re-election in November 2019 that she wanted to push for increased transportation funding, including for a study of the feasibility of expanding Metro.

According to Prince William County, many county residents commute out of the county for work and the average commute time is nearly 40 minutes.

According to a 2015 presentation from Metro officials to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, extending Metrorail would cost $100 million to $600 million per mile, $80 million to $300 million for a new station and $17 million to $22 million for an 8-passenger train.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has a $3.6 billion budget this fiscal year and operates 118 miles of rails and 91 stations, including 40 stations in D.C., 26 in Maryland and 25 in Virginia, according to the authority’s current fiscal year 2020 budget.

According to Metro’s strategic plan for 2013-2025, extending the reach of the system to the outer suburbs could include analysis of extending the Metrorail, bus-rapid transit or light-rail transit.

“As they would bring additional riders into the system core, the Metro 2025 initiatives discussed would need to be in place and, in some cases, they would need to go hand in hand with new Metro Lines in the core,” the strategic plan states.

Any proposed construction would not be expected to start until at least 10 or 15 years, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The idea for new Metro trains comes as the state prepares a $3.7 billion public-private rail agreement that will include improvements to Virginia Railway Express commuter trains that run through Prince William County, potentially including more trains and weekend service.