OmniRide officials also announced some bus routes are fare free due to the coronavirus pandemic. The free fare policy applies to OmniRide's Local and Metro Express services, according to a news release.
"This move is designed to reduce interactions between bus operators and riders at the fare box and allow customers to board quickly and self-distance more effectively," according to the news release.
Christine Rodrigo, OmniRide's spokeswoman, said Metro Express bus routes run to and from the Franconia-Springfield and Tysons Corner metro stations.
OmniRide will continue to ask riders to pay for OmniRide Express buses, but they are no longer accepting cash or allowing riders to reload SmarTrip cards with cash on buses. OmniRide announced Wednesday new precautions to limit interactions between bus drivers and riders, according to a news release.
Riders can purchase SmarTrip cards at Todos Supermarket and reload the cards at vending machines at Metro stations or online with a credit card, according to the news release. To purchase a day or weekly pass, purchase fare for others or buy in bulk, contact omni@omniridge.com or 703-730-6664.
OmniRide is also closing its transit center lobby and exterior restrooms in Woodbridge, although an exterior waiting area will remain available 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
