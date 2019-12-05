OmniRide will make the largest service changes in its history on Monday, Dec. 9. Changes include revised timetables for all express routes, a complete restructuring of bus services in western Prince William County and the first-ever paratransit service in the Manassas area, according to a news release.
OmniRide updates its schedules twice annually to reflect changes in routing and running times, but not at the scale of changes Monday. In Manassas and western Prince William, all routes will be renamed using a numbering system and local buses will follow entirely new routing, the released noted.
To encourage riders to check out the new routing, fares are free on OmniRide Local routes serving Manassas and Manassas Park through March 15, 2020.
“The Manassas and Manassas Park OmniRide local routes were designed two decades ago and have undergone only minor changes since then,” said Bob Schneider, OmniRide’s executive director. “We’ve restructured these routes to better reflect where our western passengers are starting and ending their trips today.”
Two new transfer hubs are being established in the western area – one in downtown Manassas near the Prince William County Courthouse and the other at the Manassas Park VRE Station.
Another major change taking effect on Dec. 9 is the start of OmniRide Access paratransit service in the areas of Manassas and Manassas Park. The paratransit service will be available to people whose disabilities prevent them from using traditional transit. When OmniRide Access begins, OmniRide Local buses in Manassas and Manassas Park will no longer make off-route trips. This pilot paratransit project is expected to improve on-time performance for all riders, including those using traditional bus services.
“We’re excited about all these changes and the opportunity to improve the local commute for area residents,” Schneider said.
For details about the December 9 Service Change, contact OmniRIde’s Customer Service office at 703-730-6664 or visit OmniRide.com.
