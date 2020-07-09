The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission is expected to approve a new service provider contract Thursday night, leaving a 17-year arrangement with First Transit for Virginia Railway Express operator Keolis Transit.
PRTC Executive Director Bob Schneider said the five-year contract will pay Keolis $25 million annually for both fixed route and paratransit OmniRide services. Other proposals will not become public until the contract is executed, but Schneider said Keolis’ was not the cheapest proposal the commission received.
Instead, Schneider said, the commission was impressed by the Boston-based Keolis America’s internal planning team and experience in the corridor from operating VRE service. First Transit has been the PRTC service provider since 2003. Last year, a PRTC board presentation “identified the overstaffing of the dispatch function, similar work efforts and inefficient separation of duties in the dispatch office between PRTC and First Transit contract employees.”
On Wednesday, Schneider told InsideNoVa that riders would not see any changes to service levels as a result of the change in provider.
“Number one, there’s a tremendous focus on employee communication and the community, and that’s a direction that we’re really wanting to take,” Schneider said, “that we’re a resource for the good of the community, not just at the service level but in terms of our contribution as an organization to the community … They’re not new to the region, they’re not new to PRTC contracting of an unknown entity at an operational level or a corporate level.”
The most recent contract with First Transit in 2013 was for three years and has been renewed on an annual option basis since then. Schneider said the increase in cost for the Keolis contract is mostly a reflection of increased OmniRide service. Elsewhere, Keolis America (a subsidiary of the Paris-based Keolis), operates fixed route bus service in Nevada and California. In February, the American Public Transportation Association awarded Keolis Commuter Services its “Gold Sustainability Award” for environmentally-friendly business practices.
The new contract comes as PRTC, like transit agencies around the nation, is facing significant revenue shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown. Schneider said that at the height of the state’s shutdown, OmniRide saw a 95% drop in ridership and dramatically reduced service. It wasn’t until June 22 that the agency resumed a good portion of service, but only to 85% of the pre-pandemic capacity. With a portion of federal workers returning to work, Schneider said it was too soon to know how much ridership will return in July and August, but the commission did receive funding through the CARES Act to help offset a portion of the losses, which can carry the agency into October.
In a typical year, Schneider said, service to and from D.C. makes up 30-35% of overall farebox revenue.
“Every transit provider in the D.C. region is really hurting because we rely so much on the fare collection on commuter services,” Schneider said. “Commuters in D.C. every day is the bread and butter, the lifeblood of the vast majority of providers. … The question is are we seeing passengers coming back after Independence Day? What happens when kids go back to school, when university students go back, when businesses start opening further?”
