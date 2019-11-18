The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20, on potential safety improvements for a two-mile stretch of Va. Route 28.
The study focuses on the area between Blooms Quarry Lane and the Fairfax County line, VDOT noted in a news release.
"This meeting aims to present the draft improvements that have been developed to address the safety and operational issues experienced along the corridor," said VDOT spokesperson Kathleen Leonard.
The public will be able to provide input through an online survey.
The concepts being studied will be based on public input and may include improving:
- Traffic signal timing and operations
- Turn lanes
- Access management for properties along the corridor including new medians
Other concepts being studied may also include Innovative Intersections (potential examples include roundabouts and overpasses) and pedestrian enhancements including crosswalks and new sidewalks.
The meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at Cougar Elementary School, 9330 Brandon Street, Manassas Park, VA 20111. A short presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m., and VDOT staff will be available to answer questions.
Residents and travelers of the corridor in the study area are asked to take a short survey on the study website to provide feedback on the draft improvements.
You may also give comments at the meeting or submit them by Monday, Dec. 2 to Mr. Terrell Hughes, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219.
The study’s recommendations will be released this winter.
The study, expected to cost between $250,000 to $300,000, is being completed through the Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) program, which aims to identify cost-effective measures aimed at improving safety and reducing congestion.
