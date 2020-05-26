The Virginia Department of Transportation has completed a study of two miles of Va. 28. Officials are offering six suggestions for how to address traffic and safety concerns.
The $250,000 study looked at the stretch from Blooms Quarry Lane to the Fairfax County Line as part of the Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions program, which aims to identify cost-effective measures aimed at improving safety and reducing congestion.
The study does not set schedules for design or construction on any of the recommended projects.
“The completion of this study sets the stage for proposed improvements that localities can pursue for funding for design and construction,” according to a VDOT news release.
VDOT's larger study of widening or bypass options for Route 28 from Manassas to Fairfax County continues. Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, had requested this secondary, closer look at the two-miles near the Fairfax County line to weigh smaller projects focused on traffic relief and safety for motorists and pedestrians.
VDOT considered several possible improvements, including roundabouts or flyovers, but those were not included in the final recommendations.
Of the options presented in the meetings and surveys, the set of improvements identified to provide the most benefits include:
- Traffic signal timing optimization
- A new median along the corridor to improve safety
- A continuous sidewalk connection between the City of Manassas Park and Fairfax County
- Signalized pedestrian crosswalks at Browns Lane, Spruce Street, Leland Road and Yorkshire Lane
- Restricted crossing U-Turn intersections at Browns Lane, Maplewood Drive, Leland Road and Orchard Bridge Drive
- A median U-turn (MUT) intersection at Yorkshire Lane
Collectively, these improvements aim to reduce crashes along the corridor by 40-50%, reduce congestion by 15-20% and provide pedestrian accommodations, according to VDOT.
This study is available at virginiadot.org/centrevilleroadstudy.
