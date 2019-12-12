Summit School Road extension is first to advance after Prince William bond vote

Prince William County is wasting no time starting work on road projects approved by voters in a bond referendum Nov. 5.
On Dec. 3, the Board of County Supervisors awarded a $2.4 million contract to Kimley-Horn & Associates to design a four-lane extension of Summit School Road from its intersection at Kinnicutt Drive to Telegraph Road near the Horner Road commuter lot. The designs should be ready by spring 2021.
Once the project is completed, drivers will be able to avoid the narrow, two-lane stretch of Telegraph Road that currently serves as the easiest route between the commuter lots and eastern Minnieville Road.
The Summit School Road extension is one of five road improvement projects that were on the $355 million road bond referendum last month. Voters supported the road bond question 73.4% to 26.6%.
The projects also included the Va. Route 28 bypass or widening between Manassas and Fairfax County, Devlin Road widening, Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway interchange improvements, and Old Bridge Road and Gordon Boulevard intersection improvements.
Prince William County supervisors will have to decide in the coming months and years whether to move forward with these projects and whether to borrow the money to finance construction. After November’s election, five of the eight board seats will be filled by new members, who will begin their terms in January.
Ricardo Canizales, the county’s transportation director, said staff plans to organize a transportation work session next month.
Road projects can take several years to complete, so supervisors and county staff will determine which steps, if any, are best to take to move forward.
The last county road bond referendum in 2006 had 81.9% support from voters for up to $300 million for road projects. Those projects were finally completed in December with the widening of Minnieville Road between Spriggs and Dumfries roads.
Like the 2006 project list, county officials will be looking to leverage the local spending approved by voters to net larger pots of regional, state and federal transportation dollars. The county ended up only spending half, around $150 million of the total voters approved in 2006.
NEW ROUTE TO WORK
The county could borrow up to $20 million for the Summit School Road project — which covers about 0.77 miles from Kinnicutt Drive to Telegraph Road, according to county staff. The county also plans to widen and improve Telegraph Road between the current intersection at Caton Hill Road to the Prince William Parkway — a distance of about 0.17 miles. And the project includes adding a sidewalk and a shared-use trail.
According to the county, the Summit School project will increase access to the Horner Road commuter lot and the I-95 Express Lanes. Currently, the county has about $11 million slated for the Summit School Road project from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.
The four-lane extension is estimated to need about three to four years to complete, according to county staff. Preliminary work will include a review of the effect on utilities and cultural resources.
The county plans for Summit School Road to eventually be extended to the Prince William Parkway, although that phase of the project was not included in the bond referendum.
SPENDING ON ROUTE 28
At its meeting on Nov. 26, the board approved dedicating $3.3 million to the Va. Route 28 bypass or extension project. The money will come from funds contributed by developers to go toward local road needs in the Coles District.
County voters approved spending up to $200 million to either build a bypass or widen Va. Route 28 between Manassas and Fairfax County. According to the county, the total cost of the project is around $300 million. The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has previously allocated $89 million toward the project.
The county is conducting a required federal environmental study of the options. Adding two lanes to the existing route could affect about 90 businesses, while a proposed four-lane bypass could require the purchase of up to 70 homes.
Canizales said the county hopes to receive a response from the Army Corps of Engineers on the Route 28 bypass in the spring. The environmental study is considering impacts to communities, traffic noise, historic and archaeological resources, water quality, park space, air quality, streams and wetlands, along with other impacts on the environment.
The bypass would extend Godwin Drive north from its intersection with Sudley Road and connect to Va. 28. Two potential routes would run parallel to Flat Branch, a creek that residents at a meeting last month said floods after it rains.
