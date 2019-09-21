Traffic shift on U.S. Route 1 in Woodbridge on Monday

Traffic will be shifting on U.S. Route 1 in Woodbridge on Monday as part of the Route 1 widening project.
Around noon, crews will be moving northbound traffic to the new section from Marys Way to the bridge over Marumsco Creek, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
"Drivers should expect delays around the time of the shift and are advised to use alternate routes," according to a VDOT statement.
The Route 1 widening project is scheduled for completion in fall 2020.
