A new traffic signal at Williamson Boulevard and Stonehouse Drive in Manassas is now in service.
The signal is expected to improve safety for pedestrians and drivers and improve operations at the intersection, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The $815,000 project is financed with federal and state Highway Safety Improvement Program funding.
The project’s other features include:
- Two Accessible Pedestrian Signal crossings
- Flashing yellow arrows for left turns from Williamson Boulevard to Stonehouse Drive, and U-turns on Williamson Boulevard
Final detail work will occur into the fall with minimal impacts to traffic.
Williamson Boulevard is one of the busy roads through the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Sudley Road near Interstate 66.
At the intersection, Williamson Boulevard averages up to 16,000 vehicles a day and Stonehouse Drive averages 5,700.
