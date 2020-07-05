Transportation officials have recommended four alternatives to improve safety at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Old Bridge Road.

That intersection has had the most number of crashes at any point along the parkway over the past five years, the Virginia Department of Transportation said when it began evaluating alternatives in April.

As part of its $150,000 study, VDOT is seeking residents’ feedback on the proposed alternatives before July 17.

The study area altogether includes a mile of road: the intersection; the parkway from Laurel Hills Drive -- west of the parkway’s intersection with Old Bridge Road -- to Kenwood Drive, near John Jenkins Elementary School, and Old Bridge Road from the parkway to Titania Way.

A third of the crashes, or 106 of the total 321, in the study area from January 2015 through December 2019 involved injury, according to VDOT’s online presentation. Rear ends accounted for 50% of the crashes and angle crashes accounted for 34%. Most crashes occurred during daylight or in well-lighted conditions, according to VDOT.

In 2019, 35,000 vehicles traveled along Old Bridge Road at its intersection with the parkway, according to VDOT. In the same year, the parkway had 49,000 to 50,000 vehicles traveling near its intersection with Old Bridge Road.

Cost estimates for the alternatives range from $100,000 to $100 million. The alternatives are as follows:

Small parkway-wide improvements, such as signal timing, with a minimum cost of $100,000.

Creating a through-cut intersection project, which uses medians and other measures to separate traffic turning left and right, $8.4 million.

Converting the intersection to a “T” intersection, $29.1 million.

Building a flyover or interchange, more than $100 million.

Possible improvements to other intersections with signals in the study area include adding flashing yellow arrows, adding high-visibility backplates to traffic signals and pedestrian improvements, according to a news release.

The study is part of the department’s strategically targeted affordable roadway solutions program, according to a news release. Transportation officials are only identifying possible ways to improve the intersection, which means the study will not chart out construction dates for any improvements, according to a news release.

The study -- including recommendations and a final report – is planned to be released in September, according to the department.

After incorporating public feedback, Prince William County and VDOT staff will submit an application for Smart Scale funding in August, according to VDOT’s presentation. Smart Scale, a VDOT program, weighs projects submitted for state funding on factors such as safety, congestion mitigation and economic development.

* * *

To learn more about the study, visit VDOT’s website: https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/northernvirginia/prince_william_pkwy_at_old_bridge_rd.asp

To send comments about the intersection to VDOT, email meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov with “Prince William Parkway/Old Bridge Road STARS Study” as the subject line.

Comments can also be mailed to Michelle Brickner, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.