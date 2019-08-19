VDOT studying intersection improvements along Va. Route 28

As cars drove by on Va. Route 28, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, announced Monday that the state agency has begun a study of five intersections on Route 28 in the Manassas Park area.
The study is estimated to cost around $250,000 to $300,000, said Helen Cuervo, VDOT’s Northern Virginia district engineer.
Expected to be completed by the end of the year, the study will analyze alternative intersection designs that can make Route 28 safer and move cars more efficiently, said Roem, who is running for re-election this November against Republican Kelly McGinn.
The study will look at intersections from Blooms Quarry Lane up to the boundary between Prince William and Fairfax counties.
“We’re studying a number of options, so it’s not a one size fits all,” Roem said.
Among the options considered will be roundabouts, flyovers and other intersection improvements, such as adding a center turn lane, Roem said.
When the study is completed, officials will still have to figure out what options to pursue, how much they will cost and how to fund them.
“My ultimate end goal is to replace every stop light as possible between Yorkshire and Centreville,” Roem said.
While the study won’t have concrete estimates of how much options may cost, the study will include a general range of how much options could cost, said Dic Burke, VDOT’s liaison for Prince William County.
The idea for the study came from bills Roem filed in the House. While the bills did not pass, VDOT decided to administer the study within its existing budget, she said.
Sens. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, and George Barker, D-39th, and Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell and others attended the announcement on Monday at Emmanuel Christian School at 8302 Spruce St., which is along Va. 28.
McPike said this study is a “huge step forward” and Rishell said she is happy this study is being conducted.
“I understand how important these studies are for the future of transportation,” she said.
Traffic along Va. 28 is a big issue for commuters and other residents. Prince William Board of County Supervisors will ask voters to consider a $355 million bond referendum for road projects, including $200 million that will go toward improving Va. 28 or adding a bypass.
Currently, Prince William County is working with VDOT and the Federal Highway Administration to study the environmental impacts of three possible fixes for Va. 28.
Roem said this intersection study will supplement the county’s environmental study.
Developed in 2017, the three proposals being evaluated in the environmental study are:
- Extending Godwin Drive for a bypass of existing Va. 28 from Sudley Road to north of Bull Run.
- Widening Va. 28 to a six-lane divided thoroughfare between Liberia Avenue and the Fairfax County line.
- Extending Euclid Avenue south from Quarry Road to the Va. 28/Sudley Road intersection.
The county plans to hold a public hearing this fall, and the Federal Highway Administration is set to make a final decision on which proposal is the best fit in 2020.
An environmental study considers land use and development, impacts to communities, traffic noise, historic and archaeological resources, water quality, parklands and recreation areas, air quality, streams and wetlands, and other impacts on the environment.
