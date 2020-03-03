Wellington Road to close for stormwater pipe replacement over weekend

Wellington Road will be closed from Rollins Ford Road to Piney Branch Lane this weekend to replace a stormwater pipe, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, the road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Through traffic will be detoured via Wellington Road, Linton Hall Road (Route 619) and Devlin Road (Route 621) back to Wellington Road.
