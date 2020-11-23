Anticipating the day passenger traffic returns to a semblance of normalcy, the new 14-gate concourse at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport continues to make progress toward a planned opening next year.
The new concourse, attached as a pier off of Terminal C at the airport, is now fully enclosed, with half the passenger jet-bridges on site, according to a recent update from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Pavement around the structure is being “mated” so aircraft will experience a smooth path to the new gates.
“Electrical connections are ready for activation – an important first step before high-voltage equipment can be connected and tested,” airport officials said. “Inside the new concourse, workers are installing tile in restrooms and laying terrazzo flooring throughout the building. Scissor lifts are a common sight as ceiling fixtures are lifted and secured.”
The new concourse is designed to eliminate the need for passengers to be bused to regional jets that for years have parked on the north side of the airport. The project is the largest at the airport from a passenger standpoint since the opening of Terminals B/C in 1997.
Another part of the current “Project Journey” expansion effort is development of a new area for passenger-screening checkpoints, which continues on pace for the planned opening.
Like all airports across the nation, Reagan National – which opened in 1941 – has been significantly impacted by the COVID pandemic. Passenger traffic at the airport remains stuck at between 25 and 30 percent of normal, a rate lower than many similar-sized airports across the country, although airport officials are preparing for an influx of additional passengers during the holiday season.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.