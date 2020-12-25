The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Maryland Department of Transportation/Maryland Transit Administration have compiled findings and recommendations for the Interstate 495 American Legion Bridge transit/transportation-demand-management study, and are seeking public input through Feb. 1 on the proposal.
In addition, the Department of Rail and Public Transportation will hold a public meeting (“virtually”) on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. to provide a briefing, answer questions and accept comments.
“The potential improvements were determined by evaluating the travel markets between Maryland and Virginia and studying a number of transit routes, technology and commuter-assistance options,” said Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “The resulting recommendations focus on maximizing ridership in relation to cost, providing meaningful connections to areas with low-income and minority populations, creating access to jobs and connecting people to those jobs.”
For full details on the meeting and feedback period, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2WJLU9C.
The American Legion Bridge opened in 1962 as a key component of the Capital Beltway (I-495). It was expanded to 10 lanes (eight through lanes plus two merge/exit lanes) in 1992.
In 1965 the American Legion Bridge carried 48,000 vehicles daily, according to state transportation officials. Today, daily traffic averages 235,000 vehicles and by 2040 it is projected to increase to 280,000.
The bridge provides the only direct connection between the region’s only two million-resident localities – Fairfax County in Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland – which between them are home to nearly 40 percent of the region’s population.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
