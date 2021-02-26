[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Another milestone in the expansion of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport occurred recently, when the final jetbridge for the new 14-gate concourse arrived for installation.
For the last several months, crews at Reagan National have been assembling and attaching jetbridges, delivered in segments by truck.
“The jetbridges that now surround the new building will play a major role in transforming the passenger experience at the airport,” officials of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement.
The new concourse, connected to Terminal C, is designed to serve passengers using regional-jet service of American Airlines, the dominant carrier at Reagan National.
Previously, passengers boarded a bus through Gate 35X and were taken across the tarmac for boarding via stairs.
“With all bridges in place, a commissioning process will ensure they are ready for use by the time American Airlines begins operating from the new concourse in the coming months,” airport officials said.
