The Washington region’s three airports carried about one-fifth their usual traffic in June, according to new data, but the percentage varied significantly by venue – and June’s growth trend compared to April and May might not hold in subsequent months.
Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport saw its passenger total of 724,281 for the month down 70.5 percent from June 2019, while Reagan National (370,485) was down 82.4 percent and Washington Dulles International (274,122) was down 88.5 percent, in large part due to its large reliance on international travel.
Combined, the three airports saw a passenger total of 1.368,888 for the month, down 81.3 percent from the 6,945,888 recorded in June 2019.
(Figures were reported by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Reagan National and Dulles. BWI is operated by the Maryland state government.
BWI benefits from the relatively strong position of its dominant carrier, Southwest Airlines, whose leisure-traveler-centric passenger count at that airport was down 61.9 percent from a year before – not strong, but positively robust by comparison to performance by the dominant carriers at the two other airports:
• At Reagan National, American Airlines saw its passenger total down 78.7 percent from a year before.
• At Washington Dulles, United Airlines saw its passenger count down 87 percent.
For the month, Southwest had an 81.8-percent market share at BWI; American had a 58.9-percent share at Reagan National; and United had a 73.6-percent share at Washington Dulles.
Counting all three airports, Southwest had by far the largest overall passenger count for the region, at 679,156, followed by American (273,045) and United (223,386).
Those figures, however, may be something of a high point for the summer months. Following a bump up in June, air traffic nationally receded, as COVID-infection rates grew in some areas and various government lockdowns across the nation intensified.
Air France, Lufthansa, Avianca and Air Canada brought no passengers to local airports in June, while Air China’s passenger count dropped 98 percent and British Airways posted a decline of nearly 95 percent. The largest international carrier at any of the three airports for the month was Saudi Arabian, which carried 5,210 passengers to Dulles in June, or 2 percent of the airport’s total.
While the year-over-year totals were predictably flaccid in June, all three airports were showing improvement from the depths of the COVID crisis the two preceding months.
In May, year-over-year passenger counts had been down 85 percent at at BWI, 91 percent at Dulles and 93 percent at Reagan National. June’s passenger total at the three airports was more than double that recorded in May, and more than five times the passenger count reported in April.
June data for all the nation’s major airports are slated to be released by the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics on Sept. 11.
