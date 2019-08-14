Registration is now open for the region’s annual Car Free Day event, organized by Commuter Connections.
Workers, residents, parents and students across the region will have an extended opportunity to go car-free or “car-lite” (share a ride with friends, family, or co-workers) on one, two, or even three days during Car Free Days – Saturday, Sept. 21 to Monday, Sept. 23.
“We encourage everyone to take the pledge to drop their keys for Car Free Days. Leaving your car at home for one or more days can make a difference in your community,” said Nicholas Ramfos, director of Commuter Connections. “Be among the thousands who want to reduce their carbon footprint by exploring more sustainable ways to travel to work, school or anywhere you need to go.”
By taking the free online pledge to go car-free at www.carfreemetrodc.org, each person pledging will receive a promo code for the Nift Gift app, good for $30 toward purchases at local merchants, and will be entered into a free raffle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.