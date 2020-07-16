The first phase of a Virginia Department of Transportation project aimed at easing congestion and safety improvements along Route 28 around the Dulles Greenway interchange is nearing its end, with the Virginia Department of Transportation taking public input for its study phase through an online survey until Aug. 2.
The study is a five-entity partnership between VDOT, TRIP II (which operates the Dulles Greenway), Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Loudoun County and Fairfax County.
Susan Smith, VDOT’s Northern Virginia transportation program director, said the goal of the study is to take a step back and take a big-picture look at the corridor following a series of changes to the Route 28 corridor and continued development around it.
Already, Routes 28 and 606 have been widened, and by 2025 the department expects the Silver Line expansion will add three Metro station’s in the corridors vicinity and Frying Pan Road will be widened.
According to VDOT, Route 28 averages 155,000 vehicles per day at the interchange, while the Dulles Toll Road averages 83,000 and the Dulles Greenway gets 46,000.
No funding for changes has been allocated as the project is still in the study phase, so there’s no timeline for potential groundbreaking. But according to project manager Abe Lerner, the five-way buy-in for the initial study reflects a willingness to find the construction money down the road. For the study, VDOT is paying $450,000 and the other four entities are paying $100,000 each.
“All these partners understand that the same level of commitment to identifying the mitigation measures or improvements that are needed here, will be needed as we start to identify actual funding for construction,” Lerner said. “As we have worked with the representatives of those partners, they have indicated that they are willing to start identifying funding for the implementation of the different elements.”
VDOT’s project analysis identified a series of potential changes to the corridor, including converting the Route 28 and Route 606 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange and doing the same at the Dulles Toll Road and Centreville Road, extending Pacific Boulevard south of 606, and building a two-lane flyover ramp from southbound Route 28 to the eastbound Dulles Toll Road lanes. Widening that eastbound portion of Dulles Toll Road to five lanes from Centreville to Fairfax County Parkway is also being explored.
“One of the whole models of this type of study is to identify long range solutions, but also to identify short-term solutions that could be lower cost,” Shaw said.
For more, visit http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/northernvirginia/rt_28_dtr_greenway_study.asp
