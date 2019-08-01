Drivers riding through Seven Corners will find occasional construction work over the next few months, as work continues to finish a $3.8 million project improving the bridge to Wilson Boulevard at the complex intersection.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will be conducting major work Aug. 2-5 to rehabilitate the one-way bridge linking the eastbound Arlington boulevard service road to eastbound Wilson Boulevard, which has been in place since 1958.
According to state officials, Wilson Boulevard averages 7,500 vehicles a day at Seven Corners – an area where Arlington Boulevard, Route 7 and ancillary roads (and where Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Falls Church) come together.
Additional single-lane closures on Route 50 and the eastbound Wilson Boulevard bridge will occur through the fall as work is wrapped up, officials said.
The project is being financed with state and federal funding.
