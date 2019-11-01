A record-shattering 1,122 persons across the region used the SoberRide ride-home program on the Saturday night before Halloween, rather than possibly driving home drunk.
“This level of ridership translates into SoberRide removing a potential drunk driver from greater Washington’s roadways every 19 seconds,” said Kurt Gregory Erickson, president of the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program, the organization conducting the region’s SoberRide effort in collaboration with Lyft and other partners.
The previous Halloween record was 715 people using the service, set in 2017.
WRAP’s 2019 Halloween SoberRide campaign began at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 and continued until 4 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
The service also is offered on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and throughout the winter-holiday season. For information, see the Website at www.wrap.org.
