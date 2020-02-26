The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will activate its SoberRide program across the region for St. Patrick’s Day.
From 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 until 4 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, those age 21 and older who have been imbibing can receive a no-cost (up to $15) ride home via Lyft.
Last year, nearly 700 people in the region used the SoberRide program during St. Patrick’s Day.
“Nearly 40 percent of U.S. traffic fatalities during St. Patrick’s Day 2019 involved drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” WRAP president Kurt Gregory Erickson said.
“Worse, between midnight and 6 a.m. on the day after St. Patrick’s Day that year, more than three-fifths of U.S. traffic deaths involved alcohol-impaired drivers,” he said.
The SoberRide initiative also operates during the winter holiday season, as well as Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and Halloween. For information, see the Website at www.wrap.org.
