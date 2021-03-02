[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Southwest Airlines has announced plans to serve Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Service is slated to begin May 6 with one daily nonstop between the two airports.
Southwest also plans to inaugurate service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach from Dallas Love Field and Nashville the same day, then add flights to and from Chicago Midway in June.
Located in the Florida Panhandle, Destin-Fort Walton Beach will be the 11th destination in Florida served by Southwest, which is the dominant carrier at BWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.