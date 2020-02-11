Fairfax County supervisors on Feb. 11 are slated to approve a pair of speed humps as traffic-calming measures along Douglass Drive in McLean.
The speed humps, which would cost $16,000, would be made as part of the as part of the Residential Traffic Administration Program.
One of the humps would be located between Georgetown Pike and Father John Court; the other would be sited between Langley Springs Court and Nesbitt Place.
Under the Residential Traffic Administration Program, county staff review roads for possible traffic-calming measures when requested by a supervisor on behalf of a homeowner or civic association. Such measures often employ physical devices, such as speed humps, speed tables, raised pedestrian crosswalks, chokers or median islands to reduce traffic speed on residential streets.
County staff did engineering studies to document the attainment of qualifying criteria for those locations. Staff then worked with the Dranesville District supervisor’s office and local community to determine the viability of the requested measures to reduce traffic speed.
Once county staff approved and adopted plans for the road, they then submitted the plans for approval to the residents within the ballot area in the adjacent community. In December, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation received verification from the Dranesville District supervisor’s office that confirmed community support for the Douglass Drive traffic-calming plan.
According to the board’s agenda, county staff will recommend that the county’s Department of Transportation be requested to schedule installation of the speed humps as soon as possible.
